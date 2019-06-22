Thousands show support for Armed Forces

Lisburn was filled with colour and music to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Northern Ireland.

More than 15,000 gathered today (Saturday)to show their support for the Armed Forces at the NI regional event, lining the streets of the city centre to watch the parade of serving personnel, cadets and veterans with accompanying regimental bands.

The parade made its way to Wallace Park for the Drumhead Service and also for a variety of activities, including musical entertainment from the Military Wives Choir, Peter Corry and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers throughout the afternoon, along with parachute displays, old military planes and vehicles.

Mayor, Councillor Alan Givan, said: “I was honoured as Mayor to take the salute from the parade as it passed the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum.

"Lisburn has a long military history and it was fantastic to host a parade of armed forces regiments with their bands, cadets and veterans in our garrison city. It really was a fitting day to show the council’s support for our troops; and I would like to thank everyone who came to Lisburn to show their support for our veterans, current troops and future generations of service personnel.”



The Beating Retreat,led by the Band of the Royal Marines, concluded the day of celebration.



Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “Our council area has honoured military organisations with the Freedom of its area at certain times over the last 35 year to acknowledge local servicemen. I was delighted when the council signed its Armed Forces Covenant in 2017, outlining our commitment to supporting and working in partnership with our armed forces to encourage engagement with the wider community at local events like today.”

See photos from the event here



