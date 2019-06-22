IN PICTURES: Crowds gather for Armed Forces Day event in Lisburn
More than 15,000 people turned out to enjoy today's Armed Forces Day parade in Lisburn.
Saturday 22 June 2019 15:50
The parade of serving personnel, cadets and veterans - with accompanying regimental bands - made its way through the city centre to Wallace Park.
The Drumhead Service marked the end of the parade, with the drums of the regimental bands symbolically stacked as a field service altar with the regimental colours.
Enjoying the spectacle of Armed Forces Day in Lisburn. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
other
There was plenty to interest the whole family at Wallace Park. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
other
More than 15,000 gathered for the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
other
Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie - who became the first person to receive the Freedom of the Borough of Lisburn and Castlereagh earlier this year - took part in the Armed Forces Day event. Photo: McAuley Multimedia.
other
View more