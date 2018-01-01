Sport

Sport

Headlines More Headlines >>

IRISH CUP: Two quarter-finals fall to arctic weather

Football
Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes

RUGBY: Head coach Jono Gibbes to leave Ulster at end of season

More Sport
Jono Gibbes

RUGBY: Jono Gibbes vows to leave Ulster on good footing

More Sport
Guinness PRO14, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 1/9/2017'Ulster vs Toyota Cheetahs 'Ulster head coach Jono Gibbs'Mandatory Credit �INPHO/Darren Kidd

RUGBY: Ulster operations director feels club have almost hit rock-bottom

More Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon pour further misery on Linfield

Football

SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland supremacy against Wales not reflected in Dublin scoreline

More Sport

SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Ireland survive Welsh scare to keep Six Nations Grand Slam on track

More Sport

Northern Ireland to face Israel in friendly

Football
CTA
Alastair Seeley will ride for the Tyco BMW team in the Superbike and Superstock races at the North West 200 in May.

NW200: Alastair Seeley and Tyco BMW renew ties for Triangle showpiece

Sport

RUGBY: Nutty Krust Cup draw made for exciting youth competition

More Sport

Football More Football >>

IRISH CUP: Two quarter-finals fall to arctic weather

Football
Glenavon's Josh Daniels pictured after scoring his team's opening goal against Linfield

IRISH LEAGUE: Glenavon pour further misery on Linfield

Football
Michael O'Neill

Northern Ireland to face Israel in friendly

Football
Michael O'Neill at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Friday having signed a new contract

FOOTBALL: Michael O'Neill signs four year Northern Ireland contract extension

Football
Jonathan McMurray celebrates drawing Ballymena level in the first half.

IRISH LEAGUE: McKinney salvages a point for Ballymena against 10 man Linfield

Football

Motor Sport More Motor Sport >>

NW200: Alastair Seeley and Tyco BMW renew ties for Triangle showpiece

Sport
Carl Phillips will make his debut in the MCE British Superbike Championship this year with the Gearlink Kawasaki team.

Carl Phillips joins Gearlink Kawasaki for BSB debut

Sport
Three-time champion Jonathan Rea could soon be racing in a World Superbike round on his home patch in Northern Ireland.

Three-year deal signed to bring World Superbikes to Northern Ireland

Sport
Paul Robinson scored a hat-trick for the Road Racers as they beat the Short Circuit Racers 4-3 in last year's charity football match at Seaview.

Big names sign up for charity football match at Seaview

Sport

More Sport More More Sport >>