Ulster Star

Women who rescued pensioner from house fire commended for bravery

News
Dean Sam Wright of Lisburn Cathedral (right) with Roy Totten and Neville Jones in Crumlin Road Gaol.

Lisburn cleric sent to prison, but for a good cause

News
Kirsty Orr, Musical Director and Joan Houston, Deputy Musical Director (Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir) pictured at last year's St Patrick's Night Concert at the Island Hall, Lisburn.

Lisburn Harmony Ladies Choir take part in ‘Celebrate St Patrick’ concert

News
Sunny spells
10c
5c

Can you spare a few hours to help at sculpture park?

News

‘Energy price hike will leave many in the cold’

News

New playground for Anahilt Primary

News

Make your home smoke free

News

Road closed after two-vehicle crash

News
Vince Curry.

Vince taking on abseil challenge in memory of his dad

News

Sport More Sport >>

Ireland and Ulster star Jacob Stockdale

Six Nations: Ireland have unearthed a diamond in Jacob Stockdale

More Sport
Jacob Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale: Ireland fans are waxing lyrical about free-scoring Six Nations star

More Sport
Jacob Stockdale scores the first of two tries against Scotland

IRELAND 28 SCOTLAND 8: Jacob Stockdale brace helps Ireland to win over Scotland in Dublin

More Sport
Managing Director of the NI Football League, Andrew Johnston and Danske Bank Chief Executive, Kevin Kingston.

Women’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures announced

Football

H0CKEY: Friends’ and Sullivan Upper into Burney Cup final

More Sport

RBAI 22 Royal School Armagh 26: Champions RBAI’s three-year Schools Cup reign is over

More Sport

SIX NATIONS RUGBY: Boost for Ireland as Lions duo passed fit for Scottish clash

More Sport

MOTORCYCLING: Mourne Motorcycle Club present annual awards

Sport

What's On More What's On >>

Pictured at the launch of the Dromore Spring Fair in Market Square are the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Gareth Wilson (centre) with Lyndsay Crothers from Wookalily, Irene Preston from Naturally Soap, Mark Hampton from Wacky Wax Hands and Adele Ingram from Wookalily. Pic by William Cherry, Presseye

Spring Fair promises to be a great day out

Whats on
Author Shirley-Anne McMillan with her new book, The Unknowns.

Author Shirley-Anne McMillan heading home for book signing event

Whats on

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Whatsapp

Whatsapp will make a huge change to app and lots of users are very happy

Lifestyle
Fourteen Handicapper Ian Berry receives his �75 winners vouchers from Dunmurry Golf Club captain George Rodgers. Also included in the photograph from 1980 is Dunmurry Golf Club treasurer Eddie Uprichard

IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ulster Star archive

Lifestyle

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

The scene of the crash on Knockmore Road, Lisburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Pensioner taken to hospital following crash involving police car

News
Closing down: Toys R Us.

Toys R Us Sprucefield commences ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Business
HRH the Earl of Wessex, Royal Colonel of the 2 Rifles meets members of the public in Lisburn City Centre.' 'Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

WATCH: Royal visitor helps welcome home troops

News
Road closed after two-vehicle crash

Road closed after two-vehicle crash

News
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Lagan Valley Island headquarters. Pic by Benrie Brown

No issue with dog welfare says council

News
Next. (Archive pic)

Next says decision to shut up shop in Lisburn Square taken as lease had ended

Business