Tickets on sale for ‘People’s Concert’

Life doesn’t get much better than listening to live music with family and friends outdoors, so pack a picnic and start your summer on a high note with The People’s Concert in Wallace Park on June 23 (7pm – 9:30pm).

The special Bicentenary Gala concert is part of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of Sir Richard Wallace - philanthropic landlord and art collector, whose name lives on in many Lisburn landmarks.

Thousands of people are expected to come together to enjoy songs from the world’s greatest West End musicals, blockbusting Hollywood soundtracks, all-time favourite Opera classics and haunting Celtic melodies which will appeal to all ages.

Performing and hosting the dazzling extravaganza will be one of Northern Ireland’s greatest showmen, Peter Corry.

For more than 25 years singer, director, producer and actor Peter has delighted audiences with his award-winning performances and a talent that has taken him to stages all over the world, from London’s West End to Las Vegas.

Appearing alongside Peter with their own distinct sound will be the world famous Celtic chamber choir, Anúna.

The line-up will also feature 30 singers from Wallace High School’s Junior Chamber Choir, exceptional home-grown talents Zoë Jackson and Rory McCollum, who recently took their first steps as professional singers in the world of musical theatre and opera, and a grand finale featuring two Highland pipers.

Tickets priced £5 each are on sale now from the ISLAND Arts Centre box office on 028 92 509254 or online at www.ISLANDArtsCentre.com

Early booking is advised.