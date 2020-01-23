Welcome in the Chinese New Year in Lisburn

Tonight (January 23) is the finale of the Lisburn Light Festival and will celebrate the Chinese New Year with cultural dance, light shows and Chinese themed workshops.

Queen’s University Belfast Lion Dance group will perform the traditional Lion Dance accompanied by drumming ensuring a spectacular display. A local Tai Chi Group will perform a set piece and Chinese Fan Dancing performances will take place during the evening for an eye-catching display of movement and sound.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “Lisburn Light Festival has once again been a fantastic success attracting thousands of visitors to our city centre. The finale will welcome in the Chinese New Year of the Rat with cultural dances and workshops. The council is delighted that Madame Zhang, Consul General for the People’s Republic of China in Belfast will attend our final event. We hope visitors will make a night of it by enjoying a meal out or do some shopping while they are here to see the closure of the second Lisburn Light Festival.”

Visitors can also enjoy Calligraphy, Origami and Tea Tasting workshops; and if you have ever wanted to try Tai Chi, a local instructor will be on hand to show you some beginner moves.

While visiting the city centre please follow the Lisburn Light Festival Trail Map and enjoy the captivating 150m Bow Street Light Canopy shows every hour from 4pm to 8pm. Do not miss the last opportunity to see the amazing sparkling 100m multi-coloured Light Tunnel in Lisburn Square shows every hour from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the evening at the red and gold decorative arch, the fire breathing Dragon and illuminated Angels. There will also be a maze of pivoting light prisms in Market Square for children to enjoy with other eye-catching light displays along the way.

For further details of the Lisburn Light Festival visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com.