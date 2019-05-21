Rowallane Gardens welcomes  the ‘Tiger Who Came to Tea’

‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ is one of the most famous children’s books of all time and now, Rowallane Garden is hosting a special exhibition and welcoming the Tiger himself to Saintfield.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic book, written by Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition will open run daily until the end of June.

Located in the Stable Yard at Rowallane Garden, the exhibition will bring Judith Kerr’s classic story to life through engaging and immersive environments and storytelling time.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view ten framed artworks - facsimiles of original artwork from the book, notes and sketches and enjoy interactive props, including a fully interactive play kitchen and a giant five-foot, life-size model tiger knocking at the door for tea. There will also be dress up capes and copies of the Tiger Who Came to Tea (and some of Judith’s other picture books) for visitors to enjoy.

In addition to these magical indoor displays, a themed outdoor family activity trail will keep kids, parents and grandparents alike entertained. The café and gift shop has something for everyone, from edible Tiger Tails to a take-home cuddly Tiger.

Angela Watson, Visitor Experience Manager at Rowallane Garden said: “We’re very excited to be hosting such a well-known and well-loved literary character who we know our younger visitors will just love.

“Rowallane Garden is the only place in Northern Ireland that the Tiger will visit and we’re delighted to offer such a unique experience to our visitors as part of our ambition to offer experiences that move, teach and inspire.

“We’re stocking our giant fridge with enough Tiger food for a month and a half and tracking tiger prints around the garden in preparation for the Tiger’s visit.”