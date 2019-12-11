Magic of Christmas comes to city centre

Share the magic of the season with the wonderful Christmas window displays that come alive at the Lisburn Light Festival on today (Thursday December 12) and Friday December 13 from 4pm-6pm.

Come and enjoy a celebration of local award-winning dancers, mischievous mime artists, and exhilarating live music performances throughout Lisburn city centre.

There will be four live shows both evenings, with each of the featured windows telling a story inspired by the beautiful Christmas song, ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chair of the council’s Development Committee commented: “You will have already noticed the beautiful themed shop windows throughout the city centre as many of our local businesses have fully embraced the festive season.

“I am looking forward to seeing the live window performances that highlight the wealth of local talent in Lisburn; and I hope that residents and visitors alike will come along and enjoy them too.”