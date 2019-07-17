Lisburn Old Vehicle Club gears up for Bike Week

To kick-start the 97th Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week, Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club are inviting everyone to join their Classic Car and Motorcycle Parade on Monday August 5.

The parade, which is being run in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, will begin at Lagan Valley Island at 6pm, where a range of vintage motorcycles and cars will be on display - reinforcing the strong historical association that the Lisburn district has with road racing. The vehicles will then head off to the UGP Pits area on the Dundrod circuit at 7.15pm, where refreshments will be served.

Organisers are keen to gather as many classic vehicles as possible, with all proceeds raised from the event going to the Mayor’s Charity Air Ambulance NI.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan, said: “Bike Week is an exciting opportunity for the city to take pride in its strong heritage of road racing. We are delighted to be supporting this event once again and encourage as many people as possible to take part and help raise much needed funds for Air Ambulance NI.”

Entry fee for the event is £6 for a vehicle and driver and £4 each for other passengers.