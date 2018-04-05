Auditions to be held for upcoming production of Joseph

Fusion Theatre are looking for children aged 8-12 to take part in their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in September.

It is the 50th Anniversary of Joseph and the Lisburn company have been given special rights to perform using the core cast including over 18s which hasn’t been done for over 20 years.

Auditions will be held on April 21 but anyone interested must contact Fusion in advance via email at fusiontheatresecretary@gmail.com or on Facebook @fusiontheatrelisburn.

Anyone who is successful will get a chance to work alongside existing cast members, who are aged 14 - 22, as well as Director/MD Ian Milford and Choreographer Jillian Liggett.

Tickets are now on sale for Joseph, which runs from September 5-8 at the Island Hall in Lisburn. Tickets are available from the Box Office or online at www.laganvalleyisland.co.uk.