Teen in running for film award

Lisburn teenager Mercer Macwilliams Hughes has been nominated in this year’s UK-wide star-studded Into Film Awards.

The Into Film Awards discover and honour the most talented and innovative young filmmakers, reviewers and Into Film Clubs, as well as recognising the dedication of educators who use film as an education tool.

The 19 year old is competing for the Best Film (16-19) for ‘Bob’s Your Uncle’ about a bickering brother and sister who embark on a treasure hunt left to them by their late uncle in his will.

Mercer said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have been nominated and to able to share this story that means so much to me with an audience of young people who might be able to relate to some of the issues that I worked through in Bob’s Your Uncle. “

David Walliams, who attended the awards last year as a guest presenter, takes up the reins to host this year’s ceremony after being inspired by the wealth of young talent. “I love the Into Film Awards because it gives the opportunity to young people, from all kinds of backgrounds, to be a part of the film industry,” he said. “As an actor, these young people are the future, and you want them to give you a job one day. Anything that encourages creativity is important, we have an amazing film industry in this country.”