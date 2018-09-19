Local man to tread the boards in Rigletto

Lisburn man John Pielou is looking forward to treading the boards of the Grand Opera House in Belfast next week.

John. a well known singer and performer in the city, will be taking to the stage as part of the cast of NI Opera’s upcoming production of Rigoletto.

The production, staged in co-operation with the Opera Nacional de Chile, will showcase opera’s greatest hits La Donna è Mobile and Caro Nome.

Recognised as one of the world’s best loved operas, Rigoletto has a broad appeal. It features multi-award winning Verdi Baritone Sebastian Catana, in his UK debut, as Rigoletto, with Cardiff Singer of the World Nadine Koutcher as Gilda and Davide Giusti, winner at Placido Domingo’s Operalia World Opera Competition 2017, as the Duke of Mantua.

The show opens on Sunday September 30 with a charity gala performance before beginning its run at the Belfast theatre from Tuesday October 2 - Saturday October 6.

For further information or to book tickets log onto www.goh.co.uk.