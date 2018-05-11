Local pipe band to take on some of the world’s best

The Field Marshal Montgomery will be up against some of the world’s best pipe bands when they travel to Paisley next weekend to compete in one of the biggest competitions in the piping calendar.

The multi-award winning Lisburn band will compete in the elite Grade 1 contest at the British Pipe Band Championships – the first of the year’s ‘majors’ – on Saturday, May 19 at the Scottish town’s St James Playing Fields.

The free all-day event (10am to 6pm) will see more than 4,000 pipers and drummers from the length and breadth of the UK, along with international representation from Denmark and Ireland, competing for the top honours.

The event, organised by Renfrewshire Council and the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, is taking place in Paisley for the third year in a row – and is confirmed for a further three years, as part of the expanded programme of events planned via the legacy of the town’s UK City of Culture 2021 bid.

Free entertainment on offer will include an international food village and bar, fun fair, street traders and Highland dancing competition. Renfrewshire Leisure staff will offer the chance to try out different sports, with activities run by Paisley Rugby Club, and Renfrewshire’s award-winning Street Stuff team.

For more information about the championships and other Paisley events log on to www.paisley.is