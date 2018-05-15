Hillsborough Farmers’ Market returns for 2018

Hillsborough Farmers’ Market will return for summer 2018 with three markets scheduled to take place on the last Saturday of May, June and July.

The council-backed markets, which will take place from 10am – 3pm each day in the picturesque setting of Dark Walk Lane at Hillsborough Fort, will showcase a variety of award-winning Northern Ireland producers.

Visitors can discover a wealthy crop of local, fresh and seasonal produce, artisan foods and a specialised horticultural offerings, with over 35 local farmers and artisan producers taking part over the summer.

Produce on offer will include speciality rare-breed meats, seasonal and local vegetables, award-winning charcuterie, preserves, chutneys and pickles, Irish Artisan Cheeses, fresh bread and cakes – and so much more that you would expect from a great farmers’ market.

Gourmet street food and coffee can be enjoyed against the backdrop of the sounds of the market.

Local producers attending the first of this summer’s markets include Ke Nako Biltong, who recently featured on BBC2’s Top of The Shop, and Ulster Grocer Award Winners Mange Tout Artisan Deli, who will be showcasing their fine range of mouth-watering French patisserie. In addition, popular small batch artisan producers including Mike’s Fancy Cheese, Crumbs Vegan Bakery and Ispini Charcuterie will be there, while Castlescreen Farm will offer their sought after veg roll, burgers, steaks and joints from their grass-fed Dexter beef herd.

Ramen sensation Bia Rebel, artisan food truck The Hatch, mobile café Hills Mix Tape and artisan food curator, Indie Fude who will launch its Dickie D’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese offering, will play their part in promoting Northern Ireland’s much-loved street food pioneers.

Furry friends will also be catered for with healthy, tasty treats from Armstrong’s Twisted Fish, and there will be a specialised horticultural offering from Saintfield’s Cottage Garden Plants.

Speaking about the forthcoming markets, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “We are delighted to welcome the return of Hillsborough Farmers’ Market and we look forward to welcoming new and returning producers from across Northern Ireland.

“Following two years of successful Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets, these pop-up events have established themselves as a fantastic opportunity for local buyers and visitors to the area to get up-close-and-personal with some of our leading producers, many of them multi-award winning.”

Damien Tumelty of Castlescreen Farm added: “We are really looking forward to attending this year’s Hillsborough Farmers’ Markets. The markets are a great way for us to showcase our product and grow our business locally.

“We love getting to meet and sell our products directly to the public, offering up our expertise to consumers and gaining valuable feedback in the process.”

For more information and updates log on to www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or check out: Facebook - facebook.com/VisitLisburnCastlereagh, Twitter - @VisitLisburn, Instagram - @visitlisburncastlereagh