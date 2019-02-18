Ahmed Clarke of University at Albany scores against Long Island University during Thursdays game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, Belfast. William Cherry, Presseye

Press Photographer of the Year 2019 awards announced

The Press Photographers Association of Ireland annual awards have taken place in Dublin

The annual awards of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland took place in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin with photographers from across the island of Ireland in attendance. This year marks 41 years since the founding of The Press Photographers Association of Ireland.

Dingle dancer David Geaney leaps for joy as his dance show opens at New York's Victory Theatre''Jerry Kennelly

1. Portrait 3rd

Norbert Nkengurutse who came to Ireland from Burundi in 2016, pictured in the Crawford Gallery, Cork.'Daragh Mac Sweeney

2. Portrait 2nd

ESKIMO BOY''A young boy feels the force of the Beast of the East during the snow storm.''Tom Honan

3. Portrait 1st

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy takes a closer look at a model of Cherrywood Town Centre which will develop 1,269 new apartments in South Dublin'Naoise Culhane

4. Politics 3rd

