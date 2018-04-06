Local business lands coveted ‘Groomswear of the Year’ award

The family business is celebrating after their hard work was recognised recently.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading men’s fashion retailers, McCalls of Lisburn, is celebrating after they were earned the coveted ‘Groomswear Supplier of the Year’ accolade at the 2018 Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

The family business, which was first opened in April 1956 by Robert William McCall, and is now in the capable hands of the third generation of directors - grandchildren Mark, Chris, Jill and Alastair, “who ensure it continues to go from strength to strength”, was also shortlisted in the nationally recognised Drapers Awards in the Independent Menswear Retailer UK & Ireland.

Alastair McCall said: “At McCalls it is important to us that grooms receive the same attention to detail which is usually reserved for brides. As a store, we pride ourselves in providing friendly customer service, so we were keen to offer a private and luxurious area where grooms could choose what can be the most important suit of their lives, and sometimes their own biggest fashion investment, – and we’ve seen how it has made a difference.

“Customers are comfortable and confident with our experienced and discreet staff who can look after every requirement for the groom’s big day.”

Speaking of the Wedding Room, Mark McCall added: “Our long history in the trade means that between us we have a lot of knowledge and experience which we can share with happy couples.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our offering and The Wedding Room is something we are very proud of.

“We have had a brilliant start to the year and have already booked as many weddings in the first quarter of 2018 as we did for the entire last year. The feedback from grooms has been all about the excellent service and choice we provide. And that’s nice to hear.”

Boasting an extensive collection of contemporary suits with brands including Magee, Carl Gross, Herbie Frogg, Tommy Hilfiger and Remus Uomo, the store offers both a buy or hire option for bridal suits at the Wedding Room.

To see the McCalls groomswear collection in its entirety, customers can call into the destination store at Market Street Lisburn, or make an appointment for the Wedding Room online at mccallsoflisburn.com/weddings.