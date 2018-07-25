Ladies have specs appeal

Specsavers Lisburn is celebrating not one but two regional finalists in this year’s Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year competition.

Nikita Harron and Emma Bailie have been chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers as a finalist for the nationwide competition.

Nikita, shortlisted in the 16 - 24 category from Dromore and Emma in the 35 – 44 category from Lisburn could follow in the footsteps of last year’s Award winner, Love Island hunk Alex Miller, winning £10,000 and the chance to mingle with the stars at the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards.

Both regional finalists were invited to visit their local Specsavers store in Lisburn to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £125 glasses voucher.

Emma said: “I can’t believe I was selected as a regional finalist for my category, I honestly didn’t think I would get this far. I have always been proud to wear glasses especially since getting my recent pair of blue frames. Glasses make me feel more confident and they are a versatile fashion accessory.”

Jill Campbell, Director of Specsavers Lisburn added: “Myself and my colleagues are delighted that our customers felt confident with their choice of glasses so much so that they decided to take part in the competition. We wish them the best of luck in the next round of the competition.”