Ande hosts school choir BBC show

Lisburn man Ande Gray is co-presenting this year’s BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year alongside BBC Radio Ulster’s Kerry McLean.

Looking forward to the show, which is due to be aired in March, Ande said: “What an honour it is to be presenting BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of The Year alongside the fantastic Kerry McLean.

“I’ve followed it for years, as it displays the absolute top notch talent the youth of Northern Ireland have to offer. And this year will be no exception, as I believe there are well over 2,000 young people competing to win a place in the grand final.”

Kerry added: “I’m so excited to be presenting again this year and can’t wait to hear from all our fabulous school choirs. Every year I’m blown away by the quality of their performances. This year with Ande presenting alongside me, I have a feeling it won’t just be the kids loving every moment.”

The first round of heats for this year’s BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year are already underway, and will see 18 senior schools, 32 junior schools; and in a new category, seven choirs from special educational needs schools, all competing to win a place in the final. The final will be recorded in April for both BBC Radio and BBC NI television, and for the first time, BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year will be taking the final outside of Belfast to the Guildhall in Londonderry.