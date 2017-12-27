Search

HORSE RACING: Gilgamboa back in business at Down Royal

General view of the sixth race.
Nina Carberry believes Gilgamboa might have rediscovered his mojo after he returned to winning ways at Down Royal.

Enda Bolger’s Grade One-winning nine-year-old had not hit the back of the net since April 2015 prior to the Toals Bookmakers Hunters Chase.

Racegoers at Down Royal Racecourse.

But the 5-4 favourite competently redressed the balance with a three-quarters-of-a-length defeat of Venitien De Mai.

Carberry said: “He travelled very well the whole way and he jumped brilliantly.

“He’s still probably holding a little bit for himself, hopefully.

“Hopefully he can go again - he seems to have a little spark back.

“He’ll have to go up again in grade but he couldn’t have done it any better.”

Gordon Elliott took the training honours with a 326-1 four-timer.

Sutton Manor (8-13 favourite) got the ball rolling when steered home by Jamie Codd in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Codd also struck on Stooshie (7-2) in the Silks Maiden Hurdle after Donal McInerney had won the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle on Minellafordollars (7-2).

Cubomania (9-1) completed the set under Eric Roche in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Roche, 19, said: “That’s my first winner for the boss. My brother (jockey Leigh Roche) showed me the ropes and taught me.”