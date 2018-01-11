Local area strongly represented on NI Commonwealth Games Team

The strength and depth of sporting provision within the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area is reflected in the make-up of the 2018 Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Team.

The council area, although one of the smallest in size, supplies one of the largest number of competitors, officials, support staff and coaches. Furthermore, a number of team members who live outside the council area compete for Teams in Lisburn & Castlereagh, including Larkfield and Kingsway Netball Clubs.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, who attended the Team NI announcement said: “I commend the skill, motivation and dedication of all the local sports people who have been selected to attend the 21st Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. The numbers selected reflect the strength of our clubs and coaches who provide the opportunities for excellence, thus enhancing the already vibrant sporting structures within the council area.”

The council says it is now considering how it can assist the local athletes to ensure they have the opportunity to perform at their best when the Games begin on April 4.