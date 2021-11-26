Lisburn lad Dylan crowned British Taekwondo champion

17 year old Dylan Downey from Lisburn has been crowned British cadets U18 TKD champion following an impressive display at the recent British TAGB championships held in Coventry

The venue was at Skydome Coventry with over 3,000 people in attendance.

Dylan who is a student at St Patrick’s Academy, Lisburn, showed his qualities from the start and was on top form during the bouts.

He overwhelmed and destroyed all of his opponents to secure a well deserved place in the final.

Dylan produced another assured display in the final to make sure neither the occasion nor his opponent got the better of him to be crowned British TKD Champion 2021 in superb style.

Dylan also achieved the U16 British title when he was 14 years old in 2018.

Back to back British titles is a fantastic achievement to have on his Taekwondo fighting CV.

Dylan is a member of Antrim TAGB who train at the Antrim Forum.

He also travels to Banbridge to train with the Northern Ireland Taekwondo squad.