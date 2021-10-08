Beskorowany is ‘rock in goals’ for coach Keefe. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast travel to Scotland on Friday for the first game before the Flyers travel to Belfast for the game on Sunday.

In their last encounter the Giants had to come back for a goal deficit to win.

In that game Fife found the back of the Giants goal after 18:36 when Greg Chase scored unassisted.

One of the players to keep an eye out for says coach Adam Keefe is Giants netminder Tyler Beskorowany who had a shutout against Dundee last Friday.

Keefe explained: “Tyler is a special goaltender for sure. He has been a huge part of our success here in Belfast in the past. If we do have success this season Besko will play a huge part in that too.

“Last weekend’s shutout was no real surprise. He is a rock for us back there. When he was counted on against Dundee at home he was there for us.”

Keefe admits the league looks very competitive.