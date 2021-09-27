Giants claim 6-3 victory over Dundee Stars. Picture: Derek Black

The Giants struggled to establish zone possession on their opening power play at 5:57 when Kyle Haas sat for high sticking, but Ben Lake was in the mix once again at 8:15 when his pass from the left circle found Lewis Hook who made no mistake at close range (0-2).

It took just 28 seconds for Dundee to respond. Haas crashed down on Beskorowany’s glove side, finishing Sebastian Bengtsson’s pass from the high slot at 8:43. (1-2)

Belfast weathered back-to-back penalty kills mid-period, before a fantastic solo effort from J.J. Piccinich restored their two-goal cushion at 16:49. (1-3) Dundee attempted to dictate the pace early in the middle period, playing out from behind Morrison. They were rewarded at 25.37 when a Connor Sills one timer from the right side of the zone beat Beskorowany high on his glove side. (2-3)

Moments later, Markus Kankaanperä’s contact with Beskorowany in the crease sparked a melee, and a noticeable shift in the physicality of the game. 20 penalty minutes were distributed between the sides over the next eight minutes, before Adam Keefe called a timeout ahead of a Giants power play at 35:02.

The Giants cycled the puck well, setting up J.J. Piccinich for his second of the night at 35.31. (2-4)

Then, with just 15.4 seconds left in the period, Philippe Sanche calmly slotted home a Charlie Combs pass from the left, a crucial goal to keep Dundee’s hopes alive. (3-4) Belfast looked settled throughout the first half of a much slower final period, limiting Dundee’s chances and pouring forward in possession.

Scott Conway found David Goodwin in front of goal at 47.05, who fired home a fifth to give the visitors some room to breathe in the closing stages. (3-5)

Omar Pacha called a time out following an unsuccessful Stars power play (Conway, Tripping, 56.37), but their final roll of the dice didn’t go to plan.

David Goodwin forced a turnover in the Dundee zone almost immediately, cutting in from the left circle to score his second of the night and ice the game with 1.12 to go. (3-6)

