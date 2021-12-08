O’Kane’s late brace seals Carryduff comeback

The goalscoring hero with two late goals.

Carryduff took the lead on the 20th minute when Daniel Schobutz latched on to a through ball from Jordan Toal and finished coolly in the far corner.

Colts stand-in Keeper, Eoghan Neill was rarely troubled and his side got to the interval with their noses in front, except for a cross that glanced the top of the crossbar.

Tullycarnet improved at the beginning of the second half but it was Nico McDaid for the Colts had the best chance of the early stages when he had a good shot saved by the home keeper.

The home side were thrown a lifeline on 55 minutes when they were given a dubious penalty - one that no-one had seen with the exception of the ref. Justice was seen to be done, however, when the spot kick hit the crossbar and the ball bounced away to safety.

Carryduff were then given an advantage when Tullycarnet had a man sent off for his second yellow card on 67mins but hopes that could be the game changer were short lives when the home team were given a second penalty on the 70th minute and this time no mistake was made.

The game was apparently turned on its head within five minutes when 10-man Tullycarnet took the lead but Colts showed real character to bounce back when a superb pass by Luke Holden found O’Kane who finished to make it 2-2.

With just seven minutes remaining, O’Kane grabbed his second goal with what turned out to be the winner to take his team second in the table.

Schobutz had a chance to make it 4-2 a couple of minutes later but was denied by the keeper and Carryduff’s hearts were in their mouths when the home then had a penalty shout in the last minute but the ref deemed the foul to be outside the penalty area. It was clear the free kick would be the last effort of the game and Colts held their nerve to defend it and claim the points.

Subs: Toal (D) for White (J) (60mins), Magill for Toal (J) (78)