David Healy wants Linfield to ‘embrace and enjoy’ derby Oval atmosphere

The Blues will visit the BetMcLean Oval aiming to inject a boost into a campaign rated as ‘average’ by boss Healy following eights point from four fixtures.

Hosts Glentoran can boast a proud home record overall under Mick McDermott’s management but suffered a significant Oval setback with weekend woe in a 3-0 defeat to Crusaders.

Healy must now reshuffle his attacking options following Christy Manzinga’s red card on Saturday and is aware of the high stakes for both clubs but wants his players to draw inspiration from the high-profile test.

Linfield boss David Healy. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It’s a huge match for both sides,” said Healy in the aftermath of the scoreless draw at Glenavon. “So we will go and approach it in the way we do for any midweek game.

“I look forward to it...as a player I was fortunate to play in some decent games and those players in my changing room have that opportunity now to go and play in a big game.

“I know with the group of players we have that, if we turn up and produce a better performance than today, we are capable of beating Glentoran or anybody.

“You should embrace the challenge of going to the Oval...embrace it, enjoy it.

“Glentoran have made good strides and all credit to everyone at the club.

“They are after what we want - as are Larne, Cliftonville, Coleraine and Crusaders...to be successful.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.