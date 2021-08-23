David Healy praise as ‘great addition’ Matthew Green joins Linfield

The Blues - winners of last season’s domestic league-and-cup trophy double - will launch a defence of the Premiership title on Saturday at home to Crusaders.

The 34-year-old forward can count Grimsby and Mansfield as former clubs and arrives at Windsor Park on a one-year contract.

And Linfield boss David Healy feels Green can offer a boost to the attacking strength for the forthcoming campaign.

Matthew Green following confirmation of his transfer to Linfield. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I’d like to welcome Matt to the club and I’m delighted he’s agreed to join us,” said Healy on the official club website. “He’s a player with great experience across various clubs in the English Football League.

“We’ve been tracking him for a little while and he had options to join several other clubs, so it’s great he has chosen to come on board with ourselves.

“He’ll be a great addition to our squad, as he’s certainly played at a good level in England.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few contacts in England about him and everything I’ve heard about him has been positive.

“He’s trained with the lads this morning and he will have no problem settling in with our squad.

“We are looking forward to working with him in readiness for our upcoming league season.

“His signing on a one-year deal is subject to the normal international clearance formalities.”

