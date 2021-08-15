City slickers Newry put Institute to the sword

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to a double from John McGovern and a close range finish from Daniel Hughes to effectively kill the game inside half an hour.

But Darren Mullen’s men weren’t finished just yet though as they added a fourth just before the break.

A great team move saw Newry play it out from the back with McGovern picking up the ball inside his own half before surging forward and teeing up James Teeland to fire home.

John McGovern is mobbed by his Newry City AFC teammates after he fired them in front against Institute on Saturday.

Declan Carville got in on the act midway through the second half as he headed in at the near post to make it 5-0.

‘Stute pulled a consolation back right at the death as Brendan McLaughlin fired in a low drive.

Newry City: Maguire, N. Healy, McGivern, Boyle, Walker, Hughes, Lockhart, Teelan, McGovern, Moan, McIlveen subs Magill, Carville, McKeown, B. Healy, Wilson, Lawless

Institute: McCann, Sheerin, Quigley, Anton, Bonner, Gorman, McLaughlin, Bradley, Aduaka, Millar, Walsh subs Pomeroy, Clarke-Hetherington, McBrearty, Busteed, Burke

ARDS 1 HW WELDERS 0

Ards also made it three wins from three as they secured a 1-0 win against HW Welders.

Kym Nelson fired home what turned out to be the winner with only 14 minutes on the clock at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

The visitors pushed hard to get back into the game with Charlie Dornan and Michael McLellan both going close to an equaliser.

But Gary Smyth’s men were dealt a blow with seven minutes to go as Alan Mc Murtry was shown a second yellow.

There was still time for one last chance though but Brandon Nelson fired over from close range after a scramble in the box.

Ards: Neeson, Young, McGovern, Nelson, Arthurs, McAllister, Ferrin, Crane, Murray, Scannell, Reynolds subs Dinu (replaced Crane 25), McMillen (replaced Arthurs 25), O’Hare (not used), Glover (replaced McAllister 86), Calderwood (replaced Young 50), Roohi (replaced Reynolds 86), Magee (not used)

HW Welders: McCauley, McMurtry, Henry, McMurray, Byers, Harris, Graham, Deans, Dornan, McLellan, Tommons subs Spence (not used), Murray (not used), Nelson (replaced Tommons 62), Boyd (replaced Henry 84), McMillan (not used)

ANNAGH UTD 5

BALLYCLARE COMRADES 1

Annagh United picked up their first win of the season in some style as they put ten-man Ballyclare Comrades to the sword running out 5-1 winners.

The hosts took the lead on seven minutes when Peter Duffin headed past Jack Ferguson.

The Comrades poor start continued on the quarter hour as Elliot McKim was dismissed for bringing down Stephen Murray.

Annagh ran riot before the break to wrap up the points.

Murray made it 2-0 before the half hour, slotting home from Duffin’s cross.

Minutes later Jordan Campbell added a third from Niall Henderson’s free kick.

And three minutes before half time Craig Taylor made it 4-0 firing into the bottom corner.

The visitors did pull a consolation back 12 minutes from time through Chris Ramsey.

Ruairi McDonald restored Annagh’s four-goal cushion right at the end with a superb 25-yard finish into the bottom corner and condemn Ballyclare to their first defeat this season.

Annagh United: Hughes, Campbell, Acheson, Harpur, Norton, Henderson, Duffin, Murray, Taylor, Rogers, Upton subs M. Shortt, Richardson, Stewart, R. McDonald, Moffatt, T. McDonald, McKinney

Ballyclare Comrades: Ferguson, Woods, McKenna, Ramsey, Hassin, McDermott, Tully, Dobbin, Heggarty, McKim, Gray subs Purcell, Crawford, Edge, McGreevy, Mooney, Donnelly, Devine

LOUGHGALL 2 DERGVIEW 1

Loughgall moved up to fourth in the table following their 2-1 win over Dergiview at Lakeview Park.

It was nip and tuck for most of the first half, but the game sprung into life five minutes before half time when Andrew Hoey fired the hosts in front.

Nedas Maciulaitis added a second 11 minutes into the second half to give Loughgall control.

But the visitors did manage to pull a late goal back when Kieran Farren halved the deficit with five minutes to go.

Loughgall: Turker, Kerr, Scott, Murdock, Cartwright, Ferguson, Andrade, Teggart, Hoey, Maciulaitis, Patton subs Rea (not used), Forde (replaced Andrade 67), McCullough (replaced Hoey 80), Carson (replaced Maciulaitis 67), Neill (replaced Ferguson 56), Forde (replaced Lyttle 46)

Dergview: McDermott, McConnell, Falconer, Burns, McGinley, Kirk, C. Farren, M. Buchanan, Curry, Diver, Callaghan subs A. Buchanan (not used), K. Farren (replaced McGinley 79), Loughery (replaced M. Buchanan 16), Wallace (not used), McKeown (not used), McLaughlin (replaced Callaghan 57), Devlin (not used)

DUNDELA 3 KNOCKBREDA 4

Knockbreda picked up their first win of the season as they came out on top against Dundela in a seven-goal thriller.

The visitors got off to the perfect start when Lee McGreevy headed them in front with only 20 seconds on the clock. And Breda’s dominance was there for all to see as a Brace from Ethan Devine (23 & 35) put them 3-0 up.

But the game turned as we approached the break.

First Owain Beggs pulled one back from the spot on 37 minutes before David McMaster brought his side right back into it on 41 minutes.

Cillin Gilmour restored Knockbreda’s two goal cushion with the second penalty of the game on 53 minutes.

The Duns weren’t done just yet though as Michael Smith made it 4-3 with half an hour left to play.

Colin McIlwrath’s side though held firm to pick up their first win of the season.

Dundela: Matthews, T. Kane, Warnock, Taylor, Owens, Faulkner, McMaster, McCawl, Beggs, Smith, E. Kane subs Anderson (not used), Shaw (not used), McComb (replaced Warnock 78), Browne (not used), McNicholl (not used), Robinson (replaced McMaster 80), McMorris (not used)

Knockbreda: Deane, Gardiner, Hamill, McCaughan, Rice, McDermott, Gilmour, Devine, Garrett, Rea, McGreevy subs McCauley (not used), Harrison (replaced McGreevy 85), Jackson (not used), Curran (not used), Whiteway (replaced McCaughan 73), Long (replaced Garrett 82), Gallagher (not used)

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 0

BALLINAMALLARD UTD 2

Ballinamallard United also picked up their first win of the season as they came out of top 2-0 against Queen’s at The Dub.

The visitors took an early lead when BJ Banda raced on to an inch-perfect through ball from Niall Grace before slotting past the home keeper.

The Mallards were well on top and Grace was unlucky not to grab a goal of his own on 22 minutes. At the other end Brendan Glackin crashed a shot off the post as Queen’s grew into the game.

The game was decided on 70 minutes when Grace beat the offside trap before coolly firing home to secure a first league victory for Harry McConkey’s men.

Queen’s University: Devine, Corry, Young, McManus, Robinson, McKenna, Youngson, Mulgrew, Glackin, O’Hare, Slane subs Doherty (not used), Green (replaced Mulgrew 69), Brown (replaced Glackin 75), Clarke (replaced Slane 75), McIlroy (replaced Youngson 75)