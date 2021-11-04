Mixed bag of results for Carryduff Colts

Niall White who set up two goals in Carryduff Colts seconds win over Civil Service

Plaudits go to the Seconds who moved into third place in Division 3F with a terrific 3-0 win over Civil Service, thanks to a perfect Jack Rafferty hat-trick.

The young striker scored with his right foot, left foot and his head in a great display of marksmanship. The first came after 15 minutes after great work by Niall White, who again set him up for his second on 65 minutes. The third came just three minutes from time and it was young Eoin Duffy who did the spadework and Rafferty applied the finishing touch.

Colts back four were exceptional, with Eoghan Neill, Carter King, Euan Neeson and Danny Toal all in fine form with Conor McCann in goal also on top of his game while Colts could have had more goals only for the Civil Service goalkeeper.

Carryduff Colts Seconds hat trick hero Jack Rafferty (number 9) ready to pounce supported by Danny Toal (number 4) against Civil Service

Team; McCann, Neill, King, Neeson, Toal, Holden, McKeown (Duffy), White (McKervey), Rabbit, McDaid, Rafferty.

In Down Area Football League, Division Two, a youthful Carryduff Colts reserves team gave an excellent account of themselves against a very experienced Millisle side currently sitting second in Division 2 of the Down Area Football League.

It was very even for the first 30 minutes with the Colts creating a host of chances as Jordan Toal, John Neill and Oisin Hanna all going close to breaking the deadlock. Although three quickfire strikes from Millisle knocked the wind out of the Colts, they continued to show grit and determination with Toal converting from the penalty spot to reduce the deficit and leave it 3-1 to Millisle at half time.

Patrick Mac Farlane continued his excellent form in goal making some superb saves to keep the Colts in the game. Millisle made it 4-1 with a wonder strike but the Colts kept going and had another penalty well saved by the Millisle keeper who also denied Joel Rea late on with a great stop. All in all a real spirited, disciplined and much improved display from Carryduff Colts reserves.

Team: Mac Farlane, Auld, Bracken, Hughes, Collins, Tunney (Rea) Gillan, Neill, Hanna, O Kane, Toal

Meanwhile, the veterans that make up Carryduff Colts Fourths shared the spoils in a 10-goal thriller against 43rd Dundonald in the Down Area League to retain their interests at the top end of the table.

They dominated the game and will feel they should have won it but are more than holding heir own against teams full of promising young players. Simon Martin grabbed himself a brace, Colm Crossan, Ronan McHugh and top scorer Mark Hanvey were all on target.

U18 G Burrell Supplementary Cup Semi-Final

Carryduff Colts 3 Wellington Rec Youth 0

Carryduff Colts under-18s produced a great performance to secure a place in the final of the SBYL supplementary cup, which will take place before Christmas.

It was a tense nervy start for both teams, with Wellington trying to reach the final but the Colts had the added pressure of trying to extend their unbeaten run this season.

Wellington started off brightly and had struck the crossbar with a thunderous strike within the first 10 minutes but Carryduff started to get into their passing game and had some joy with bright attacking play on the left wing from Luke Robinson.

It was from a perfect Robinson corner that the Colts opened the scoring when Niall White bundled the ball over the line off his chest in a crowded penalty area.

The Colts now had their tails up and virtually all the play was in the Wellington half but any attempts to catch Carryduff on the break were met with a brick wall of defence in James White, Mark Hughes and Niall McGeough.

The Colts doubled their lead when Tony Craig’s blistering pace earned a corner and Robinson’s delivery was met by captain Jack Collins who headed home off a defender.

Niall White and Jamie Glover dominated the middle of the park, while Curtis Magill and Daniel Schubotz causing all sorts of problems for the Wellington defence.

Wellington came out second half and had Colts on the back foot and were prevented from pulling one back by Conor McNulty in goals who had to react quickly to a bad bounce off the ball and divert it for a corner with his right leg.

It was clear the next goal could be vital and it was Colts who grabbed it when Craig’s smart header set up Niall White to claim his second goal.

Team: McNulty, McGeough, Hughes, J White, Collins (C), Glover, White, Magill, Craig,