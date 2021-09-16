McDonald’s Franchisee John McCollum and Business Manager Gavin Doran are pictured with members of the Lisburn Distillery U8 team

The U8’s team will sport the new kit this coming season, thanks to the donation from the McDonald’s restaurant at the nearby McKinstry Road, which opened in October last year.

McDonald’s has been dedicated to bettering and improving local grassroots football for nearly 20 years now, which has involved supporting local clubs, communities, and individuals across Northern Ireland through its partnership with the Irish Football Association.

John McCollum, Franchisee at the McKinstry Road McDonald’s restaurant, said: “Since opening in October 2020, our continued support for grassroots football has been central to helping McKinstry Road forge strong relationships with the local community.

“Sponsoring Distillery’s Under 8’s soccer team kit is just one of many ways we are showing our commitment to supporting the causes and initiatives that mean most to our customers, crew and the wider local community. We wish the young players every success with their upcoming matches and hope they enjoy the new kit.”

Johnny Clapham, Lisburn Distillery manager said: “After a year of uncertainty and lack of consistent training, this new kit will inspire a winning-mentality amongst our young players and assist them in achieving their goals this season.

“We are grateful to McDonald’s for their generosity in providing this new kit, and for their ongoing support for the Club.”