Linfield boss David Healy left ‘a bit embarrassed’ after Warrenpoint draw

Linfield manager David Healy admitted he felt ‘a bit embarrassed’ after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with sturggling Warrenpoint at Windsor Park. The Blues boss said his players were ‘not good enough’ and ‘lacked courage’ against ‘Point.

With the gap between his side and leaders Coleraine now extended to 14 points, the former Northern Ireland striker also suggested that the Dankse Premiership title is ‘probably out of our hands’.

Warrenpoint's Darren Murray wheels away in celebration having found the net at Windsor Park. Photo Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker

“We were fortunate to get a draw. For whatever reason, we didn’t go about the game in the proper manner,” said Healy.

“To a man, one to 11, we were not good enough. Credit to Warrenpoint, they deserved at least a draw.

“I’m hugely disappointed to the degree that I feel a bit embarrassed. We went in front in the first half, but in all honesty, we got off the hook.

“Even when we took the lead with five minutes to go, we failed miserably to see it out. The gap (in the league table) is too big and certainly larger than I’d hoped for at this stage of the season.

“We lacked courage. We needed a big courageous performance from our players and we didn’t get it.

“What we got today is certainly not what I see on a training night. It’s probably (the title) out of our hands now. I know a lot of the other teams have got to play each other, but I’ll be telling the players, if they can’t win it, they’ve got to to finish as high up the table as they can.

“I’m certainly not writing it (the title) off, but the gap is now huge.

“And, the other teams don’t look as though they are going to wilt any time soon.”