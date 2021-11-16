Late goals help Carryduff Colts through to next round

Paul Haley delivers a superb free kick which Rory McDonnell (far post) got on the end of to give Carryduff Colts the lead against St Patrick’s YM

The Carryduff Colts moved into the next round of the Amateur League’s Cochrane Corry Cup with what looks on the face of it like a confortable win - but it was far from that.

Late goals put a shine on the result which was hard fought and required character and no little skill.

Indeed Colts could have been down in the opening minutes when the big striker beat goalkeeper Sean McCaffrey only for midfielder Michael Deeny to track back superbly and head off the line.

Midfielder Michael Deeny keep a watchful eye for the Carryduff Colts in Saturday’s cup game

Colts settled into the game after the first quarter and Mattie McNally had two golden chances to fire his team into the lead.

Odhran Sherry pulled the ball back for him but with an open net he failed to convert and then a few minutes later took a shot first time when he had the opportunity to take a touch and pick his spot.

Carryduff finally took the lead on the half hour mark when a great corner from Paul Haley was met by skipper Rory McDonnell who headed powerfully into the net.

St Patrick’s pushed hard for an equaliser before the break but the back four, with Sweeney back from illness, and goalkeeper McCaffrey defended superbly and Carter King, making his first start of the season, was outstanding at left back.

And the second half began in the same vein with a series of corners and cross from the home side superbly defended by McDonnell, who would have had a sore head on Saturday night, along with Mattie O’Rourke who again was outstanding.

And Colts suffered what seemed to be a further blow on the hour mark when Odhran Sherry pulled up injured to be replaced by Rory Timoney, but the youngster went on to make a crucial difference within five minutes of his introduction..

King’s throw-in found McNally who in turn pushed the ball inside to Haley and his beautifully weighted pass behind the left back found Timoney who showed great composure to apply a great finish and extend his team’s lead.

The strike knocked the stuffing out of St Patrick’s and Haley and McBride really took the game by the throat, spraying some great passes and opening up the home defence at will.

Ciaran Sherry put the game beyond reach with the third goal, after great work by Jack Rafferty, who had replaced Deeny.

And then the home side then went down to 10 men as Colts piled on the agony, with Timoney scoring his second with a superb lob over the goalkeeper and man of the match contender Ciaran Sherry getting his second with another superb finish following excellent work by sub Paul Murphy.

Rafferty could have added to the tally with an impressive cameo and Colts getting back to winning ways after two narrow defeats will turn their attention to top of table Newhill next weekend.