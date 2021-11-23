Compere Billy Bell (right) presents club director Colin Hopkins with a plaque to mark the landmark occasion

IN PICTURES: Lisburn Distillery Football Club marks 140th anniversary

Saturday 13th November marked a landmark occasion for Lisburn Distillery Football Club as supporters and former players met to celebrate the club’s 140th anniversary, albeit a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Star Reporter
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:31 am

Lisburn Distillery, or Distillery as the club is generally known, was formed in 1880 by employees of the Belfast based Dunvilles Distillery and was a founding member of the Irish Football Association and the oldest professional club in Ireland still in existence.

See who you spot in these photographs

1.

Club director Colin Hopkins presenting a 'Walk Through the Decades' on the history of the club

2.

Ben Mehaffy (Lisburn Distillery first team coach on the left) and Ryan Wilson (Lisburn Distillery first team assistant manager)

3.

Stephen Martin, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh

4.

Grosvenor Whites Supporters Club, the oldest surviving Distillery supporters club who celebrate their own 75th anniversary this year

