Carryduff’s Toal gives students a hat-trick lesson

A superb hat-trick from Jordan Toal earned three points for the Seconds as they moved back into the top three to revive their hopes of promotion this season in the NI Amateur League Division 3.

The Colts could have taken the lead after just two minutes when McDaid tried to lob the keeper who was well off his line, but the keeper recovered to tip to the ball away from the goal.

But they didn’t have long to wait to take the lead when John Neill raced through the UUJ defence to expertly provide the finishing touch to a perfectly weighted pass from Luke Holden.

UUJ were unlucky not to equalise within two minutes when the centre half hit a wonder strike from all off 40 yards which hit the underside of the crossbar before goalkeeper Conor McCann was able to gratefully dive on the rebound.

With 10 minutes to go until the break, Toal scored his first when he got on the end of a Neill pass after a five man move had ripped the visitors apart.

The game was over as a contest within two minutes of the restart when that man Toal, raced on to another excellent pass from Holden and he coolly slotted the ball into the corner of the net.

UUJ went close to a consolation on 78 minutes but Conor McCann pulled off a great save, tipping a great shot over the bar and shortly after missed a glorious opportunity to get on the scoresheet when McCann again saved, this time from the striker who was just two yards out and appeared to have a tap in.

Toal completed his well deserved hat-trick with three minutes to go when the excellent Neill broke through the UUJ defence and squared the ball to the striker who made no mistake.

Subs: Duffy for McKeown (75mins), Craig for McDaid (78), Townsley for Toal (88mins)