Carryduff Colts veterans see off Old Boys

The Carryduff Colts veterans kept up their excellent form in their first season with a great 5-1 win over 8th OB in the Down Area League.

They took the lead with the wind at their backs after 10 minutes when an unfortunate defender turned into this own net following a cross from Mark Hanvey.

The visitors responded immediately and had equalised two minutes later with both teams pushing to take the lead without success for the remainder of the half.

Any fears that playing into the wind would be an advantage for the visitors was soon blown out of the water wutg Carryduff coming on to the game and completely dominating the second period.