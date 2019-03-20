Young people urged to apply for bursary

Entries are now open for the Coca-Cola HBC Mayor’s Bursary Scheme and local young people are being encouraged to apply.

Aimed at young people living within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, the annual Mayor’s Bursary Scheme, supported by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, provides funding opportunities for those who wish to pursue personal development courses or projects in the field of arts and sport, as well community service.

The annual bursary scheme is aimed at young people who wish to enhance their skills by completing a national or international residential lasting at least one week long. To receive funding, applicants must be able to demonstrate how their chosen course or project, not normally available at a local level, will develop core life skills and add to their personal development.

Speaking about the scheme the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, commented: “I’m pleased to announce the launch of The Mayor’s Bursary Scheme, funded by Coca-Cola HBC. This exciting and innovative programme allows young people to take part in a local or international residential, which aims to help them build knowledge, enhance skills and excel in their future careers.

“I strongly encourage performers, musicians, artists, young athletes and volunteers to make the most of this unique opportunity and apply for this bursary. The scheme has already enriched the lives of many young people within the area and I look forward to seeing the positive changes that it will bring to the youth of Lisburn and Castlereagh.”

Zoe Cunningham, Community Affairs Manager for Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland added, “This year, we celebrate 80 years of business in Northern Ireland, and we have always been committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on our local community. Developing the skills and talents of local young people is something that we are particularly passionate about and we hope that these bursaries will go some way towards helping the recipients to succeed in their chosen field.”

Completed application forms must be returned to the Mayor’s Secretary at Island Civic Centre, or emailed to mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk by 4pm on Friday April 12.