X Factor Live tour is coming to Belfast in 2019 - here's how to get tickets

The X Factor live tour is to play Belfast's SSE Arena in 2019

The standout acts of the 2018 series will embark on a 16 date tour starting in February next year, stopping off in Belfast on March 6, 2019. The lineup will likely include popular runners up and the show's winner, who will be crowned in the lead up to Christmas.

Becca Dudley, who fronts the talent shows digital coverage, will retain her role of presenting the tour.

Acts who have previously taken part in the tour include One Direction, James Arthur and JLS.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday October 19 at 9am and will cost £37.50. Tickets can be purchased from ssearenabelfast.com

Full list of X Factor live tour dates

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - February 15, 2019

First Direct Arena, Leeds - February 16, 2019

Genting Arena, Birmingham - February 17, 2019

Brighton Centre - February 19, 2019

Bournemouth International Centre - February 20, 2019

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - February 21, 2019

Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff - February 22, 2019

SSE Arena, Wembley - February 23, 2019

FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - February 24, 2019

Bonus Arena, Hull - February 26, 2019

BHGE Arena, Aberdeen - February 27, 2019

SSE Hydro, Glasgow - February 28, 2019

Echo Arena, Liverpool - March 1, 2019

Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - March 2, 2019

Manchester Arena - March 3, 2019