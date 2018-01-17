Warning over bogus NIHE callers

Housing Executive tenants in Lisburn are being advised to exercise caution when answering doors to tradesmen at homes in the city.

This follows a recent incident of ‘bogus calling’ where a resident answered their door to a man claiming he was there for roof repairs, demanding £200.

Our Lisburn & Castlereagh Area Manager Aengus Hannaway said: “I would remind tenants we will always notify them in advance when our contractor is going to call to and they should always ask to see identification from any callers claiming to be from the Housing Executive. All members of our staff and our Contractor’s operatives carry identification and will produce the pass for inspection. Their identity can be verified by calling the phone number printed on the pass.”

Contact their local office: 03448 920 900 (8.30am – 5pm) Telephone ‘Quick Check’: 0800 013 22 90 (freephone 24 hour service to check identity)

Call the police: 101 (non-emergency number).