Walk in memory of Pauline raises £455 for youth project

More than 60 people took part in the Resurgam Trust’s annual sponsored walk on Mother’s Day, held in memory of much-loved volunteer Pauline Milliken.

The event, organised by the Resurgam Trust and sponsored by The Highway Inn Bar & Kitchen and Lisburn People’s Support Project, raised £455 for Resurgam YouthBank, an initiative that supports projects designed and run by young people.

Director of the Resurgam Trust, Adrian Bird said: “This walk has now become a regular event in the Resurgam calendar.

“Pauline was very active in the early days of our youth work, so this year’s beneficiaries would have been very close to her heart because it’s all about helping young people learn new skills and working as a team.”

The Milliken family thanked The Resurgam Trust, Lisburn People’s Support Project and the Highway Inn Bar & Kitchen for all their efforts in pulling together another successful event in honour of Pauline.

They also expressed their appreciation to all the family and friends who turned up to support the event or made a donation.