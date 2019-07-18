Village visitor’s centre undergoes a revamp

With Historical Royal Palaces recently investing £20 million in the development of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visitor numbers are set to rise to 200,000 per year.

To prepare for the surge in visitors Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Visitor Information Centre, in the heart of the village, has had a revamp to create a lasting impression on visitors for what promises to be the busiest year since it opened in 1998.

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart, MBE, said: “Hillsborough really is the ‘Jewel in the Crown’ for our council area and we have ambitious plans for investing in the village’s infrastructure and tourism offerings.

“For many the Visitor Information Centre will be the first place they will go to and we need to be ready to promote the uniqueness of the village and the wider council area as well as all the great attractions and world-class events we are home to. We reached a record high of over 45,000 visitors last year and with this figure set to rise we are well prepared with a welcoming hub of information. Our experienced and knowledgeable staff are ready to help you make the most of your time in Hillsborough. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from all around the world, however if you are a local don’t forget to drop in to rediscover all that is great about our area.”

Head of Hillsborough Castle, Laura McCorry, added: “It is fitting that following our own transformation at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens that the Visitor Information Centre situated within the historic Court House has benefitted from its own transformation. Working with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council we look forward to welcoming visitors to the area during what promises to be a busy year ahead.”