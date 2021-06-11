Posting on their social media, Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI wrote: ''Thank you for your assistance in helping find the missing 11 year old from Lisburn. He has been found safe and well.''

Police had appealed for the public's help in tracing the 11 year old missing from the Lisburn area, last seen at approximately 09:00hrs this morning after not turning up at school and was believed to be on the tow path towards Lady Dixon/ Belfast direction.