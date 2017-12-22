Trust’s Christmas celebrations raise more than £700 for Marie Curie

The Lisburn-based Resurgam Community Development Trust recently presented Marie Curie with a cheque for £744 - proceeds from a very successful week of Christmas activities which ran from December 4 – 9.

This was the fourth year that Resurgam has run its week of festive fun in LaganView Enterprise Centre. Last year saw £600 presented to premature baby charity TinyLife.

Joanne Casey, manager of LaganView Enterprise Centre, said: “The annual ‘Christmas Week’ is always a great opportunity for the whole community to come together, young and old, to celebrate Christmas while raising money for a worthy cause. I would like to thank all groups and organisations involved and of course all members of our community who supported our week, without which it would not have been possible.”

The week began with the arrival of Santa on the back of a motorbike, while an elf treasure hunt, activities from Sure Start, The Secret Door and The Journey Church kept families entertained. Other activities included a Community Food & Craft Fayre, a ladies and gents pamper morning, movie nights, a senior citizens’ networking dinner which was funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, a kids’ Christmas party, a Coffee and Connect morning with New Horizon Credit Union and other debt, consumer and counselling services. Sure Start hosted its Christmas party, and a trip for 100 young people to Max’s Merry Mix Up (Crown Jesus Ministries) with The Journey Church also took place during the week.

Emma Corry, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, commented: “We are very grateful to Resurgam for choosing to support Marie Curie this year and for all the hard work that so many people put into the events. Thank you also to everyone who donated and helped to raise this great sum for Marie Curie, which will help to provide care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Resurgam Trust Director Adrian Bird added: “We were delighted to pick Marie Curie as our charity this year. As part of the extension to LaganView Enterprise Centre the Resurgam Healthy Living Centre opened earlier this year. We were delighted to offer the facilities to Marie Curie so they could bring their much needed Day Hospice and outpatient service back into Lisburn. The Marie Curie team provide quality end of life care, with their full team of nurses, doctor, social worker, physiotherapy and holistic therapists in the centre on a Tuesday. The service they provide is so valuable to families at what can be a difficult time. We are delighted that this service can be provided as close to home as possible for people in Lisburn.

“We are grateful to all our supporters and volunteers for their invaluable assistance.”

For more information about the Resurgam Trust log on to www.resurgamtrust.co.uk