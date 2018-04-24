Tributes paid to popular bandsman who was ‘a true gentleman’

Tributes have been paid to the former secretary and drum major of Ballycoan Flute Band, John Moore, who passed away suddenly on April 20.

Mourners gathered at Carryduff Presbyterian Church on Monday, April 23 for a service of thanksgiving for the life of the popular 76-year-old former lorry driver, who was a loyal member of the band for more than six decades.

John Moore (front row, right) and Ballycoan Flute Band pictured after the band entertained city centre shoppers in Lisburn in June 2012. Pic by John Kelly

A post on the Ballycoan Flute Band Facebook page said Mr Moore’s sudden passing had caused “shock and great sadness”.

John Moore joined the Carryduff-based band in 1952 - the year after its formation - and took part in his first parade on Easter Tuesday that year.

Having started as a side drummer, he went on to become the band’s drum major and also served as its secretary for many years.

In July 2014 he marked a remarkable milestone - his 60th consecutive Twlefth parade with the band.

“John will be well known to many local bandsmen. Very few bands could boast of such dedication from a member (66 years) and John will be sorely missed,” the post said.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Audrey (John’s wife) and the family circle. Rest in peace John.”

Representatives of a number of local bands and lodges also took to social media to pay tribute to John and express their condolences to his family.

Messages posted on Facebook described him as “a true gentleman”, “a good friend” and “one of life’s really decent guys.”

Commenting on the band’s post, Gillian Bryson, Secretary of the Flute Band Association of Northern Ireland, said: “Sad news. John was a gentleman and I know he will be greatly missed in Ballycoan and the wider flute band circle.”

Mr Moore, from Hillsborough Road, Moneyrea, is survived by his wife Audrey, sons John and David and grandchildren Aaron, Shannon, Jack and Lucy.

He was laid to rest in the graveyard adjoining Carryduff Presbyterian Church.