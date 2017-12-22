Tree-mendous achievement

A group of service users at Lisburn Adult Resource Centre used their creative skills to make a truly magical Christmas tree - using empty plastic bottles.

The service users, who have a range of learning difficulties, lit up the centre on Wallace Avenue with their fabulous festive creation.

“Each year my group of 22 adults with a diverse range of disabilities construct an ‘environmentally sustainable’ Christmas tree,” explained Kelly Benson. “We use materials which are traditionally thrown away by others such as toilet roll tubes, newspapers and cardboard. This year we made our eight feet tall tree entirely from 331 plastic bottles of various sizes and colours.

“The wooden platforms were kindly donated by a local builders merchant and the only outlay was the 10 sets of battery lights which were from Poundland.”

Kelly praised all those involved in constructing the tree for “working tirelessly in creating a fantastic piece of environmental sculpture.”