Traffic disruption due to vehicle on fire at the Nutt's Corner Road Roundabout
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Nutt's Corner Road Roundbout in Crumlin have been confirmed by the PSNI.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:59 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 12:00 pm
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: ''Motorists should be aware of traffic disruption at the Nutt’s Corner Road Roundabout in Crumlin due to a vehicle on fire.
''Traffic is currently backed up on the Tully Road. Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.''