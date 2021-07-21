Footbridge works continue on schedule at Lisburn Station

Sections of the footbridge will be removed during night-time works on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1 and a platform closure affecting platforms 2 and 3 will be in place on Sunday August 15 to facilitate night-time works that weekend, necessary for bridge repairs.

There will be no impact on train services as a result of this work. Every effort will be made to keep noise and disruption to a minimum, although residents may be aware of some noise during the night-time works.

To facilitate these works, access to Lisburn Train Station via the North Circular Road entrance is unavailable until Sunday September 12. Access is via the main station entrance at Bachelors Walk.

Mark Gormley, Translink Project Manager, said: “This ambitious project is being undertaken by Translink to repair and enhance the familiar footbridge at Lisburn Train Station and ensure that it remains a feature of the station and community for years to come.

“The bridge is a listed structure and we will be undertaking a sympathetic restoration in keeping with its’ heritage.

“The impact on passengers and services will be minimal, with no interruption to services associated with the project.

“We will work with local representatives and the community to ensure awareness of this project in the locality and every effort will be made to keep noise levels to a minimum.

“All work will be carried out on a socially-distanced basis in accordance with current government and industry advice to ensure the safety of the works team and the local community.