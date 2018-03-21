Councillor welcomes assurance over road repairs

Killultagh UUP Councillor Alexander Redpath has welcomed an assurance that work is to be carried out to repair “very dangerous” potholes on the Crumlin Road, Ballinderry.

“I have reported these very dangerous potholes to TransportNI and have received assurances from the Divisional Roads Manager that they will be fixed today,” Cllr Redpath explained.

“This is a problem stretch of the road and I understand that the hazard has re-appeared after previous patching.

“I am continuing to press road service for a long term solution. I would like to see this section of the road resurfaced in the near future. However, I hope the immediate action taken by TransportNI will resolve the immediate danger to road users.”

He added: “TransportNI are dealing with a major funding crisis which is causing unprecedented issues with road maintenance. This is a very obvious example of why we need a functioning Assembly and Executive that will get to grips with these issues.

“I would like to thank TransportNI for their help and assistance to date.”