Comber Road closed following serious road traffic collision
The police have advised motorists that the Comber Road remains closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision earlier this morning (June 1).
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 9:20 am
Diversions are in place at the junctions of the Hillhead Road and Comber Road and Comber Road and Millmount Road.
The police have asked motorists to seek an alternative route.
Traffic Watch have also advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey.