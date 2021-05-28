Clarity over closure of Prince William Road

Road works diversion

However, the junction of the Prince William Road and the Ballymacash Road will be closed and a diversion will be in operation.

Explaining the situation, the Section Engineer stated: “Prince William Road is not impacted by the latest continuous closure proposed by DfI Rivers for Ballymacash Road (Junction with Prince William Road to Ballymacash Drive - 31 May until 10 June 2021).

“Due to the nature of the works (i.e. road crossing), access from Prince William Road into Ballymacash Road (i.e. towards Pond Park Road/Antrim Road) will not be possible for through traffic. Traffic will need to follow the signed diversionary route (Prince William Road, Boomers Way, Pond Park Road). Local traffic, such as residents, will have the option to utilise Laurel Hill Road.

“You should note that a resurfacing scheme is also ongoing on Ballymacash Road (between Laurel Hill Road and Pond Park Road). The initial closure associated with this scheme finished on May 21. However, a further daily closure has been applied for and approved for this stretch of Ballymacash Road from Prince William Road to Pond Park Road from Monday May 31 0800 hrs until Friday June 4 at 1800 in order to complete the resurfacing work.