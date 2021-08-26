Tragedy as man dies and woman requires treatment following fire in Moira

The PSNI have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious (stock image)

The Fire Service was called to Waringfield Close just after 6.30pm.

Two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one from Lisburn attended the incident and the fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters provided first aid to a woman at the scene of the incident who was then transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Tragically, a man died at the scene. The incident was dealt with by 7.38pm and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The PSNI have confirmed they received a report of the sudden death of a man at the Waringfield Close area of Moira on Tuesday 24 August.