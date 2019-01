The A1 in Newry will be closed in both directions for several hours this morning after a lorry collision, TrafficwatchNI has revealed.

In a post this morning they say: "A1 #Newry NOW CLOSED in both directions - Northbound Sheepsbridge - Southbound Loughbrickland and likely to be for a few hours - minor injuries to those involved - shed load needs to be recovered plus lorry".

Expect delays and allow extra time if travelling to Dublin Airport

Police say traffic is currently being filtered SOUTH BOUND but there is a large delay. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA